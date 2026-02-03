Decree No.46 lacks transitional provisions, disrupting exports

The National Assembly Standing Committee reviewed the National Assembly’s voter petitions report for January 2026 at its 54th session on the morning of February 3.

Mr. Duong Thanh Binh, Chairman of the Committee for People's Aspirations and Oversight, presents the National Assembly’s voter petitions report for January 2026.

Presenting the report, Mr. Duong Thanh Binh, Chairman of the Committee for People’s Aspirations and Oversight, proposed that the Standing Committee request the Government and the Prime Minister to continue directing efforts on several issues of pressing concern to voters.

Specifically, he called on relevant ministries and agencies to continue allocating resources to remedy the aftermath of natural disasters, provide timely support to help affected people stabilize their livelihoods and production, step up investment in disaster prevention and control, complete early-warning systems, and develop safe residential planning that adapts to climate change, thereby minimizing losses in the period ahead.

Ms. Nguyen Thanh Hai, Chairwoman of the Committee for Science, Technology, and Environment, offers comments on the report.

Voters also urged ministries and agencies to study and introduce mechanisms, policies, or appropriate support solutions to help vulnerable groups access and effectively use digital platforms, ensuring inclusiveness and fairness in the implementation of the national digital transformation agenda.

In addition, voters called for stronger management and control of content on social media, with specific measures to protect children, as well as solutions to address violations of the law among adolescents and youth.

Voters further expressed their hope that competent authorities at all levels would intensify inspections of food safety and strictly handle violations, while promptly issuing documents to remove obstacles related to imported food products to ensure the consistent and effective implementation of Government Decree No.46/2026/ND-CP.

At the session, members of the National Assembly Standing Committee agreed with the January 2026 voter petitions report. The report was comprehensively compiled based on submissions from National Assembly bodies, delegations of National Assembly deputies, and coordinated information provided by several central agencies. It offered a relatively holistic reflection of the situation and results of voter petition work, while also providing assessments and observations on issues falling under the responsibility of relevant agencies.

Commenting on the report, Ms. Nguyen Thanh Hai, Chairwoman of the Committee for Science, Technology, and Environment, expressed support for the Government’s issuance of Decree No.46/2026/ND-CP and the plan to submit the amended Law on Food Safety and Hygiene to the National Assembly in 2026. However, drawing from implementation realities, he noted that the export and import of agricultural products and processed foods with short shelf lives have distinct characteristics, while Decree No.46 lacks appropriate transitional provisions on quality inspection.

From this perspective, the Chairman stressed that not only Decree No.46 but also many newly issued laws and decrees require stronger oversight of the drafting and issuance of implementing guidance from the preparatory stage. Such documents must adhere to the spirit of the law, be issued within proper authority, avoid excessive or overlapping guidance, and, crucially, include thorough impact assessments and transitional provisions for fast-changing sectors that directly affect the rights and interests of citizens and businesses.

He added that the Committee for Science, Technology, and Environment has assigned its professional units to review and draft recommendations, and will submit its opinions to the agency responsible for drafting Decree No.46/2026/ND-CP to ensure timely adjustments in line with legal regulations and to safeguard the lawful rights and interests of citizens and enterprises.

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Quang Phuong delivers the concluding remarks on the discussion.

Concluding the discussion, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Quang Phuong said the Standing Committee requested the Government to conduct a deeper assessment of the impacts of Decree No.46/2026/ND-CP, draw lessons from the issuance of decrees and circulars guiding the implementation of laws, and pay close attention to provisions on legal application, transitional clauses, and effective dates.

He also urged relevant agencies to expedite responses to voter petitions, improve the classification and handling of complaints and denunciations, and strengthen inspection and supervision of the drafting and issuance of legal normative documents from the preparatory stage. Based on the conclusions reached at the session, the Standing Committee requested the Standing Board of the Committee for People’s Aspirations and Oversight to coordinate with relevant agencies to supplement assessment data and draft the Standing Committee’s conclusions for submission to implementing bodies.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Thuy Doan