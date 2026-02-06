Dong Nai proposed to lead Metro Line 1 extension to Long Thanh Airport

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has submitted a proposal to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, seeking approval in principle to assign the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee as the lead agency for implementing the investment project to extend the Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Metro Line to the Dong Nai Provincial Administrative Center and Long Thanh International Airport under the public–private partnership (PPP) model.

The Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Metro Line extension to Dong Nai’s administrative center and Long Thanh Airport is approximately 41.4 kilometers long.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the proposal is based on conclusions and directives from the central authorities and the two localities. These include conclusions by Party General Secretary To Lam during a working visit to the Long Thanh International Airport construction site, National Assembly resolutions on the development of the urban railway system, and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Action Program for the 2025–2030 term, which identifies transport infrastructure, especially urban railways, as a breakthrough priority.

The proposed extension is about 41.4 kilometers long, with a total investment estimated at over VND60.26 trillion (US$2.3 billion). Of which about VND55.938 trillion (US$2.2 billion) will be mobilized under the PPP model (BT contract) and around VND4.323 trillion (US$167 million) will be allocated for compensation, support, and resettlement. The line will be built using MRT technology, with a maximum design speed of 120 kilometers per hour and is expected to be implemented between 2026 and 2029.

Dong Nai would act as the PPP implementing authority, while each locality would separately handle compensation, support and resettlement within its jurisdiction.

The project aims to alleviate road congestion between Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai, reduce travel time to Long Thanh International Airport, and enhance inter-regional connectivity, as the airport is expected to commence operations in mid-2026.

By Cam Nuong, Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong