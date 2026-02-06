SGGP presents 1,000 spring special editions to Naval and Coast Guard officers

On the afternoon of February 5, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper organized the program “Spring for the Seas and Islands 2026”, visiting officers and soldiers who are working day and night to safeguard the nation’s sacred sovereignty.

At the event, representatives of the Editorial Board of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper presented 1,000 spring special editions to officers and soldiers of Naval Region 2 Command, and 500 ones to Coast Guard Region 3.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief ofSGGP Newspaper Truong Duc Nghia shared that under the “Spring for the Seas and Islands 2026” program, the newspaper plans to present a total of 5,000 spring special editions to officers and soldiers of the Navy, Coast Guard, Border Guard, as well as to fishermen in coastal areas, islands and special zones.

>>>Below are somes photos from the meeting to offer the spring special editions.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Truong Duc Nghia speaks at the program.

Representatives of the Editorial Board of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper present spring special editions to officers and soldiers of Naval Region 2 Command.

Representatives of the Editorial Board of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper present spring special editions to officers and soldiers of Coast Guard Region 3.

By Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong