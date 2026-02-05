Travel during Tet becomes easier with new bridges and roads

Several transport infrastructure projects have been put into operation, significantly improving travel conditions and easing congestion for people returning home and traveling during the upcoming holidays.

Ahead of the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, several transport infrastructure projects have been put into operation, significantly improving travel conditions and easing congestion for people returning home and traveling during the holiday.

In Ho Chi Minh City, congestion at the An Phu Interchange has been significantly reduced following the opening to traffic of the HC1-02 underpass on February 2. The 480-meter long two-way underpass directly connects the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway with Mai Chi Tho Avenue.

Earlier, operational since late December 2025, the N2 C-shaped flyover ramp links the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway with Mai Chi Tho Avenue, helping to separate traffic flows and cut peak-hour delays.

The HC1-02 underpass at the An Phu Interchange project in Ho Chi Minh City has been put into operation, helping ease traffic congestion. (Photo: SGGP/Quoc Hung)

According to Project Management Unit No. 5 under the Vietnam Road Administration, the Ministry of Construction, contractors are urgently implementing corrective measures on the National Highway 28B upgrade project in Lam Dong Province following public feedback on disorderly construction sites and insufficient warning signage, particularly at night, which posed safety risks to road users.

The National Highway 28B upgrade project, with a total investment of over VND1,435 billion (US$55.5 million), covers nearly 68 kilometers connecting Da Lat and Mui Ne. Current measures include completed safety fittings on asphalted sections and targeted congestion mitigation at Viaduct No. 4 on Dai Ninh Pass.

On February 4, Project Management Unit No. 7 announced that an additional temporary rest stop has recently come into operation at Km205 on the Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway. This brings the total number of rest areas along the Ho Chi Minh City–Khanh Hoa Expressway corridor to four, including one permanent rest stop on the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway and three temporary rest stops on connecting expressways.

On the same day, the Vietnam Road Administration issued an official dispatch instructing relevant units to strengthen traffic safety measures on national highways and expressways during the 2026 Lunar New Year, Spring Festival and the upcoming elections of the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels.

Regarding the suspension of operations at two fuel stations on the Ho Chi Minh City–Dau Giay Expressway, which has left a nearly 400-kilometer stretch from Ho Chi Minh City to Nha Trang without refueling points, the Ministry of Industry and Trade confirmed that the authority to issue, amend, renew, or revoke licenses for retail fuel outlets rests with local Departments of Industry and Trade, in accordance with current regulations.

By Quoc Hung, Nguyen Tien, Van Phuc, Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong