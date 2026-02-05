Da Nang inaugurates Hoang Sa Special Zone People’s Committee nameplate

The People’s Committee of Hoang Sa Special Zone, Da Nang City held a ceremony to inaugurate the nameplate of the Hoang Sa Special Zone People’s Committee at the Hoang Sa Exhibition House in Son Tra Ward.

The project is integrated with a sovereignty stele and flagpole, measuring 10.5 meters by 3.15 meters, and is located within the campus of the Hoang Sa Special Zone People’s Committee.

Delegates perform the inauguration ceremony of the project. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

Behind the structure is a monolithic stone wall engraved with the inscriptions “Quan dao Hoang Sa thuoc lanh tho Vietnam” in Vietnamese and “Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) is Vietnam’s territory in English.

The sovereignty stele is carved from a single block of granite, topped with a five-pointed yellow star, with inscriptions affirming national sovereignty. The flagpole flies the national flag of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Delegates pose a commemorative photo at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

The construction was based on extensive research and cross-referencing of domestic and international historical and legal materials, including French-language press documents from 1938 regarding the erection of sovereignty markers in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands. These materials contribute to affirming Vietnam’s continuous process of establishing and exercising sovereignty over the Paracel Archipelago.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong