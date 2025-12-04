National

Serious landslide at Prenn Pass forces complete road closure to all vehicles

A serious landslide occurred at Prenn Pass in Xuan Huong Ward, Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province, cutting off the main access route to the city center at noon on December 4.

Accordingly, at around 11:45 a.m. on the same day, a large mass of soil and rocks from the uphill slope suddenly collapsed, completely covering the surface of Prenn Pass. Fortunately, no vehicles were passing through the area at the time of the landslide.

Notably, the landslide occurred at a section currently under repair to address subsidence and cracks caused by heavy rains in November 2025.

Immediately after the incident, the local authorities of Xuan Huong - Da Lat Ward arrived at the scene to manage traffic and block all vehicles from passing through. Drivers were redirected to use the Sacom Pass route toward the Tuyen Lam Lake tourist area.

Currently, all four main passes connecting central Da Lat, including Prenn, Khanh Le, D’ran, and Mimosa, are affected by landslides, making them impassable to vehicles. The provincial authorities have advised residents and tourists to temporarily use alternative routes via Sacom Pass and Ta Nung Pass on provincial road DT.725 to access the city.

z7291635842625-f339ba64402cec23ecb5509d3a25f52a-9455-8444.jpg
z7291635832429-6fbefe11d4358956cf2d5162bf258003-4806-551.jpg
z7291635806434-d90999c44a532350eb61e79fe5436897-6381-8313.jpg
Landslide site at Prenn Pass on December 4 (Photo: SGGP)
img-0906-5204-4576.jpeg
img-0907-8925-1943.jpeg
img-0911-8901-3473.jpeg
Drivers are redirected to use the Sacom Pass route toward the Tuyen Lam Lake tourist area. (Photo: SGGP)
By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh

