Multimedia

Busy working atmosphere at key transport projects in Gia Lai

SGGPO

On January 2, construction activities at the Eastern Gia Lai Economic Corridor Road and Nguyen Van Linh Road projects in Gia Lai Province were underway at a rapid pace, reflecting a determined effort to complete the projects ahead of schedule.

These two key projects are of significant importance, serving as key drivers for socio-economic development in the western region of the province. The Nguyen Van Linh Road project has a total investment of VND260 billion (US$9.9 million), passing through the Ia Kring and Hoi Phu wards. The Eastern Gia Lai Economic Corridor Road project carries a total investment of VND1,325 billion (US$50.3 million) and runs through several communes, including Bien Ho. Both projects are managed by the Gia Lai Provincial Investment and Construction Project Management Board.

1.jpg
At the construction side of Eastern Gia Lai Economic Corridor Road (Photo: SGGP)
2.jpg
Workers are working at the construction site of the Eastern Gia Lai Economic Corridor Road project. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the plan, the Eastern Gia Lai Economic Corridor Road is scheduled for completion in January 2026, while Nguyen Van Linh Road aims to be finished ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. These projects are regularly inspected and guided by Gia Lai provincial leaders to resolve obstacles, particularly in land clearance, in order to accelerate construction progress.

To ensure timely completion, hundreds of machines and workers remained on site throughout the 2026 New Year holiday, focusing on key construction tasks. A representative of the project owner stated that management teams are consistently present at the sites to supervise and urge progress, demonstrating a firm commitment to completing the projects promptly and maximizing their benefits for residents.

3.jpg
4.jpg
Workers are working at the construction site of the Eastern Gia Lai Economic Corridor Road project. (Photo: SGGP)
5.jpg
At the construction side of Eastern Gia Lai Economic Corridor Road (Photo: SGGP)
6.jpg
A road roller compacts the roadbed at the Eastern Gia Lai Economic Corridor Road project. (Photo: SGGP)
7.jpg
Machinery and equipment in operation on Nguyen Van Linh Road (Photo: SGGP)
8.jpg
A road roller compacts the roadbed. (Photo: SGGP)
9.jpg
10.jpg
Workers are working at the construction site. (Photo: SGGP)
11.jpg
12.jpg
Engineers supervise the construction site. (Photo: SGGP)
By Huu Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Busy working atmosphere key transport projects Eastern Gia Lai Economic Corridor Road Nguyen Van Linh Road Gia Lai Province

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn