Busy working atmosphere at key transport projects in Gia Lai

On January 2, construction activities at the Eastern Gia Lai Economic Corridor Road and Nguyen Van Linh Road projects in Gia Lai Province were underway at a rapid pace, reflecting a determined effort to complete the projects ahead of schedule.

These two key projects are of significant importance, serving as key drivers for socio-economic development in the western region of the province. The Nguyen Van Linh Road project has a total investment of VND260 billion (US$9.9 million), passing through the Ia Kring and Hoi Phu wards. The Eastern Gia Lai Economic Corridor Road project carries a total investment of VND1,325 billion (US$50.3 million) and runs through several communes, including Bien Ho. Both projects are managed by the Gia Lai Provincial Investment and Construction Project Management Board.

At the construction side of Eastern Gia Lai Economic Corridor Road (Photo: SGGP)

According to the plan, the Eastern Gia Lai Economic Corridor Road is scheduled for completion in January 2026, while Nguyen Van Linh Road aims to be finished ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. These projects are regularly inspected and guided by Gia Lai provincial leaders to resolve obstacles, particularly in land clearance, in order to accelerate construction progress.

To ensure timely completion, hundreds of machines and workers remained on site throughout the 2026 New Year holiday, focusing on key construction tasks. A representative of the project owner stated that management teams are consistently present at the sites to supervise and urge progress, demonstrating a firm commitment to completing the projects promptly and maximizing their benefits for residents.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh