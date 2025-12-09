HCMC Party Chief urges acceleration of projects, public investment disbursement

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang, on December 8, chaired a meeting on the status and progress of key projects as well as the disbursement of public investment funds in the city for 2025.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee reported that, to date, the city ranks among the top performers in public investment disbursement, exceeding the national average. However, with the current pace, there is limited time remaining in 2025.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the city has completed the allocation and detailed distribution of public investment capital based on the amount assigned by the Prime Minister, totaling VND153.615 trillion (US$5.8 billion), reaching 128 percent of the target.

As of December 5, total disbursement in Ho Chi Minh City amounted to nearly VND73.812 trillion (US$2.8 billion). Of this, disbursement from the 2025 capital plan reached approximately VND73.346 trillion, representing 61 percent of the Prime Minister-assigned capital plan and 47.7 percent of the city’s implemented capital plan.

With these results, the city’s disbursement rate surpasses the national average of 59.7 percent reported by the Ministry of Finance for the first 11 months of the year. Excluding the additional capital allocations assigned by the Prime Minister after September 30, Ho Chi Minh City’s disbursement rate reached 61.7 percent of the Prime Minister-assigned plan.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong highlighted several challenges and obstacles, including site clearance, relocation of electrical infrastructure, local planning adjustments, and implementation issues.

In response to these difficulties, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee urged relevant departments and agencies to focus on discussions and propose solutions to accelerate the progress of key projects and ensure the timely disbursement of public investment funds in the city.

Ho Chi Minh City has established three public investment disbursement task forces to conduct on-site inspections of projects and hold local meetings under the principle of “decide on the spot, resolve on the spot.”

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, five out of ten management boards have achieved above-average disbursement rates compared to the city’s overall performance. These include the Urban Railway Management Board, which reached 75 percent, and the Urban Infrastructure Investment Project Management Board, which achieved 74.3 percent.

These also include the Agricultural and Rural Development Project Management Board, which gained 65.1 percent; the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board, which achieved 55.3 percent; and the Ba Ria–Vung Tau Management Board for Transport, Civil, and Industrial Construction Investment Projects, which reached 52.1 percent.

Five out of ten management boards have disbursement rates below the city’s average. These include the Management Board for Transport, Civil, and Industrial Construction Investment Projects (41.1 percent); the Ba Ria–Vung Tau Management Board for Regional Transport and Agricultural Specialized Projects (33.8 percent); the Binh Duong Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board (22 percent); the Binh Duong Construction Investment Project Management Board (14.8 percent); and the Wastewater Project Management Board (7.9 percent).

In addition, 20 out of 37 management boards have achieved disbursement rates above the city’s average, while 17 boards remain below the average.

Regarding disbursement for compensation and site clearance, as of December 7, a total of nearly VND36.821 trillion (US$1.4 billion) has been disbursed, reaching 62.7 percent of the allocated funds.

