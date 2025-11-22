Flooding causes 68 dead and missing, economic damage topping VND8.98 trillion

The death toll and missing number from the recent natural disasters in the Central region have risen to 68 as of November 22. Authorities estimated that preliminary economic losses have now exceeded VND8.98 trillion (US$340.23 million).

Soldiers from Military Region 5 deploys specialized vehicles to flood-hit areas in Dak Lak to rescue residents stranded by rising waters. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority, as of 6:00 a.m. on November 22, the number of victims continues to rise, with 68 people dead or missing. Dak Lak alone reported an additional 14 cases compared to the statistics on the afternoon of November 21. A total of 55 people have died and 13 remain missing across multiple provinces from Quang Tri to Lam Dong.

In addition, 946 houses have been damaged and 28,460 houses remain deeply inundated, mostly in Gia Lai, Dak Lak, and Khanh Hoa. Agriculture has suffered severe losses, with 79,908 hectares of rice and crops damaged, more than 100,000 hectares of perennial and annual crops affected, over 3.2 million livestock and poultry swept away, and 1,157 hectares of aquaculture impacted.

Currently, 377,002 electricity customers have yet to be reconnected, with the highest concentrations in Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa.

On the afternoon of November 21, water levels on the Ba and Ky Lo rivers in Dak Lak and the Dinh Ninh Hoa River in Khanh Hoa continued to recede, while the Krong Ana River in Dak Lak was still rising.

By the afternoon of November 21, many areas in Dak Lak were still deeply submerged.

Although floodwaters have peaked and are gradually receding, by the afternoon of November 21, some 28,460 homes in three provinces, including Gia Lai, Dak Lak, and Khanh Hoa, remained inundated. Agricultural losses continued to mount, while 26 locations along national highways were flooded or hit by landslides, disrupting traffic. An additional 180 sites on provincial and inter-communal roads were also submerged or affected by landslides.

On November 21, the Government dispatched three working delegations led by Deputy Prime Ministers to inspect and direct flood response and recovery efforts. Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh oversaw operations in Dak Lak, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung reviewed the situation in Lam Dong, and Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long conducted inspections in Gia Lai.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh