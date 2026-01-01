“Cloud market” of Mount Cam: Fleeting bazaar amid mist of Mekong Delta region

Perched high on Mount Cam in An Giang province, the so-called “cloud market” comes alive before dawn as Khmer vendors trek up the mist-covered slopes to trade fresh produce and local specialties in a lively, short-lived morning bazaar.

Mount Cam (also known as Thien Cam Son, the highest mountain in the That Son range, An Giang Province) is not only famous for Thuy Liem Lake, Van Linh Pagoda, and Phat Lon Pagoda, but also for its unique market, commonly known as the “cloud market”.

It’s called the “Cloud market” because, in the early mornings, mist from the mountaintop drifts down and blankets the entire marketplace.

The vendors in the market are mainly Khmer people. Around 4 a.m., while it is still dark and foggy, they begin carrying their goods up the mountain to sell. Many save money by hiring motorbike taxis to take them halfway up the slope and then carrying their goods up the other half. The market is held from about 5 to 9 a.m. each day with more than 50 stalls selling various kinds of vegetables, fruits, fish sauce, salt, and vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. Because the market only lasts a few hours, it also has another interesting name: the running market. Due to its fleeting nature, buying and selling, and bargaining, are also very quick.

Located atop the mountain, the special market is surprisingly bustling, especially on weekends, holidays, and Tet ( the Lunar New Year). It serves as a hub for goods, catering to the needs of local residents and acting as a stopover for pilgrims visiting Mount Cam.

By Nam Khoi - Translated by Anh Quan