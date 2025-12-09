Hai Thuong Lan Ong Street enters peak Christmas decoration season

Shops along Hai Thuong Lan Ong Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Lon Ward are bustling as the 2025 Christmas decoration market reaches its peak and prepares for the upcoming 2026 New Year season.

Both sides of the street are filled with stores offering a wide variety of festive items and accessories to meet customers’ year end shopping needs. One festival decoration shop reported that this year’s Christmas season features a more diverse product range than ever, catering to both budget and premium shoppers.

A representative from Ngoc Han Store shared that customers particularly like velvet Christmas ornaments, priced from several tens of thousands of Vietnamese dong. Small teddy bears sell for about VND60,000, while larger ones cost around VND170,000. Candy products are also in high demand.

Another store owner said their business continues to offer traditional holiday items, maintaining stable and reasonable prices to support customers amid ongoing economic challenges.

Renowned for its year round supply of seasonal decorations, Hai Thuong Lan Ong Street remains a go-to destination where shoppers can easily find quality and affordable festive products.

Customer Ngo Hoang Vu commented that after visiting several Christmas shops around Ho Chi Minh City, he found prices on Hai Thuong Lan Ong Street to be the most reasonable. Moreover, the street offers nearly every decoration needed for occasions like Tet holiday, Christmas, and Halloween.

According to vendors, while the Christmas decoration market is entering its busiest period, overall purchasing activity remains moderate. Many expect customer traffic to increase as the year end holidays approach.

By Dinh Du - Translated by Anh Quan