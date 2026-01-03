Workers busy on HCMC Ring Road 3 construction sites during New Year holiday

Construction sites along Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 3 have been bustling in the first days of the 2026 New Year.

Construction sites along Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 3 have been bustling in the first days of the 2026 New Year, with a fast-paced and urgent working atmosphere. Contractors are making every effort to ensure the project is completed on schedule.

By Minh Duy, Xuan Thi- Translated by Huyen Huong