PM visits former Party General Secretary, late leaders ahead of Tet

During a visit to former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh at his private residence, the PM wished him and his family good health, happiness and success in the New Year.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and former General Secretary Nong Duc Manh (Photo: VGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 14 visited and extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh and offered incense in tribute to late leaders of the Party and State on the occasion of the Year of the Horse 2026.

During a visit to former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh at his private residence, the PM wished him and his family good health, happiness, and success in the New Year.

Briefing the former Party chief on the country’s socio-economic situation and the Government’s direction and administration, the PM said that in the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress, the Government has focused on implementing the Congress’s Resolution and strategic resolutions issued by the Politburo from the very first days of the year, aiming to achieve double-digit growth from 2026 onwards, contributing to the realization of the two centennial goals set for 2030 and 2045.

Regarding Tet preparations, he stressed that in line with the consistent policy of the Party and State not to sacrifice social progress, social justice, and social security for mere economic growth, the Government has paid special attention to ensuring a thoughtful Tet celebration so that “no one is left behind.”

Ministries, sectors, and localities have been directed to effectively implement directives of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and the PM on organizing the 2026 Lunar New Year, ensuring that every person and every household can celebrate a joyful, healthy, and safe Tet.

Notably, this year’s Tet is marked by the elimination of temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide. Families in central localities affected by storms and floods in late 2025 have also had their houses repaired or rebuilt under the “Quang Trung Campaign,” enabling them to welcome the New Year in stable conditions.

The PM expressed his hope that the former Party General Secretary will continue to enjoy good health and contribute valuable and heartfelt opinions to national development for the people’s prosperity and happiness.

For his part, the former Party chief expressed his delight at the country’s important socio-economic achievements over the past year and voiced confidence that under the Party’s leadership, with the National Assembly’s companionship, the Government’s effective administration, and the solidarity of the entire Party, people, and armed forces, the nation will continue to gain new achievements in the time ahead.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits and extends New Year greetings to the family of the late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VGP)

The same day, PM Pham Minh Chinh visited and extended New Year greetings to the families of late Party General Secretaries Le Duan, Do Muoi, Le Kha Phieu, and Nguyen Phu Trong; late Prime Minister Pham Van Dong; and General Vo Nguyen Giap, offering incense in their memory.

He expressed profound respect and gratitude for their lifelong dedication to national independence and freedom, national development, and the people’s happiness.

In remembrance of the late leaders, the PM and his entourage pledged to follow their moral example, uphold revolutionary ethics, and continue striving to build a strong, prosperous, civilized, and happy Vietnam, firmly advancing towards socialism.

On this occasion, he also visited and offered incense in memory of former Minister of Public Security, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Le Minh Huong.

Vietnamplus