Nearly 31 percent of land handed over for HCMC – Long Thanh Expressway Expansion

The Dong Nai Province’s Land Development Center yesterday reported that authorities have called for residents to perform the handover of 106 land plots with a total area of more than 1.3 hectares, reaching nearly 31 percent of the required land area serving for the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh Expressway expansion project.

The expansion project covers nearly 22 kilometers, of which the section running through Dong Nai Province has its length of 13 kilometers, passing through communes of Nhon Trach, Long Thanh and An Phuoc with over four hectares being acquired.

The authorities have completed measurements and prepared compensation, support, and resettlement documents for 140 land plots with a total area of nearly 1.6 hectares, reaching more than 35 percent of the plots within the project scope.

Regarding resettlement, 27 households with houses on the affected land have been surveyed and listed with the commune-level People's Committee to prepare resettlement review documents according to regulations.

It is expected that Dong Nai Province will complete and hand over the entire project site to the investor by December 2025.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong