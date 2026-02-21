Major traffic gridlock reported on National Highway 28B in Lam Dong Province

During the peak travel period of the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday, National Highway 28B, the key route linking Phan Thiet and Da Lat in Lam Dong Province, has experienced serious traffic congestion, causing hundreds of vehicles stuck for hours.

Since the early afternoon of February 20, heavy gridlock has been reported at Dai Ninh Pass along National Highway 28B. According to local residents, the most critical bottleneck is at Km46+600, between Dai Ninh Pass and Bridge No. 4, where the old section of the highway is currently undergoing upgrades and repairs.

Hundreds of vehicles line up along Dai Ninh Pass on National Highway 28B in Lam Dong Province.

By around 5 p.m. the same day, the construction unit had temporarily fixed a subsided section of the road, allowing vehicles to start moving again. However, traffic remained slow and backed up for an extended period.

Previously, National Highway 28B had repeatedly faced congestion, especially during the Tet holiday peak, causing significant travel difficulties.

National Highway 28B is an important route connecting the South Central Coast with Lam Dong. In recent years, traffic volume has surged following the opening of the Phan Thiet–Dau Giay Expressway, increasing pressure on infrastructure that is still under renovation.

By Tien Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong