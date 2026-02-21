Hanoi festival marks 237th anniversary of Ngoc Hoi – Dong Da Victory

A festival was held in Dong Da ward on February 21, the fifth day of the first lunar month, to mark the 237th anniversary of the Ngoc Hoi – Dong Da Victory (1789–2026), a landmark triumph in Vietnam’s struggle against foreign invasion.

An epic art performance recreating the heroic spirit of the Tay Son army during the 1789 spring campaign. (Photo: vietnamnet)

The victory, led by national hero Emperor Quang Trung (also known as national hero Nguyen Hue) and the Tay Son troops, saw the swift defeat of Qing invaders during the spring of 1789, securing the nation’s independence and leaving an enduring legacy in Vietnamese history.

Since then, the fifth day of the first lunar month has become the traditional day marking the historic victory. The Ngoc Hoi–Dong Da victory has also gone down in Vietnamese history as an immortal and epic struggle for national construction and defense.

Dong Da Mound reportedly witnessed fierce battles between Emperor Quang Trung’s soldiers and the Chinese invaders 237 years ago.

The commemoration ceremony featured traditional incense offerings and ritual rites to honor Emperor Quang Trung and the fallen soldiers. Festive activities, including cultural performances and historical reenactments, recreated the heroic atmosphere of the legendary campaign, drawing large crowds of residents and visitors.

The annual festival not only pays tribute to the nation’s forebears but also serves as a reminder of patriotic traditions, fostering national pride and inspiring future generations.

