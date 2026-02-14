PM offers incense to kings at Thang Long Imperial Citadel

At the ceremony, PM Pham Minh Chinh and other delegates prayed for national peace and prosperity, and for the people to enjoy happiness.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offers incense at Kinh Thien Palace, part of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Ha Noi. (Photo: VGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offered incense at Kinh Thien Palace, part of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi, to commemorate kings and those who made contributions to the nation on the morning of February 14, the 27th day of the last lunar month.

Kinh Thien Palace was built in 1428 under the Le dynasty. During the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), King Gia Long ordered the construction of a new citadel. The Le-era palace remained the center of the royal residence complex under the Nguyen, although its scale was reduced. In 1841, the Nguyen dynasty renamed it Long Thien Palace.

Speaking to the staff of the Thang Long–Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre, the leader commended their efforts in managing, preserving, restoring, and promoting the value of the site’s cultural heritage.

Emphasizing that the preservation, restoration, and promotion of the value of the UNESCO-recognized Thang Long Imperial Citadel is a consistent policy of the Party, the PM called on them to uphold the highest sense of responsibility for the work.

He requested that, alongside state funding, Hanoi in general and the center in particular mobilize other legal resources to restore, renovate, and preserve the site.

The leader also asked for proposals on specific mechanisms and policies, if necessary, to be submitted to the Government for consideration so that the site will truly stand as a source of pride for the capital city.

Vietnamplus