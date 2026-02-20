Prime Minister urges speed on key expressway projects

While inspecting progress on two major expressway projects today, the Prime Minister called on workers, engineers, and local authorities to accelerate construction and land clearance so the routes can open ahead of schedule.

Prime Minister presents gifts and encourages construction workers at the IC-07 interchange of the Huu Nghi - Chi Lang expressway project. (Photo: VGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh today toured construction sites in Lang Son and Cao Bang to assess progress on the Dong Dang–Tra Linh and Huu Nghi–Chi Lang expressways, urging engineers, workers, and local authorities to maintain momentum and overcome challenges on the ground.

As the first section of the North-South expressway, the Huu Nghi - Chi Lang expressway project is 60km long, passing through 7 communes and wards in Lang Son Province. The project has a total investment of VND11,808 billion. Construction began on April 21, 2024, and this expressway directly connects to three international border gates such as Huu Nghi, Coc Nam, and Tan Thanh.

The Dong Dang - Tra Linh expressway project has a total length of 121km, divided into two phases with a total investment of VND25,550 billion under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The project is being implemented under particularly harsh terrain and weather conditions.

In 2025 alone, prolonged heavy rains and floods reduced the actual construction time to approximately 4 months. In 2026, the project aims to complete phase 1 and expand phase 2 with 93km, putting it into operation in December 2026, shortening the project timeline by 12 months compared to the contract schedule.

So far, 135 out of 152 kilometers of the Dong Dang–Tra Linh and Huu Nghi–Chi Lang expressways have been partially opened, including 50 of 59 kilometers on the Huu Nghi–Chi Lang route and 85 of 93 kilometers on the Dong Dang–Tra Linh project.

Regarding land clearance, along the entire route of the two projects, there are still some residential areas and technical infrastructure facilities that have not been handed over. The People's Committees of Lang Son and Cao Bang provinces have committed to resolving the land clearance issues completely by March 2026.

At the construction sites he visited, the Prime Minister commended the efforts and results of the relevant parties, especially Deo Ca Group and the officials, engineers, and workers on the construction site, who had to work under harsh terrain and weather conditions; including prolonged heavy rains and floods in 2025.

Looking ahead, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged authorities to accelerate land clearance, directing Party Secretaries to personally oversee the process and mobilize the political system. He emphasized that implementation must safeguard the legitimate rights of residents, applying policies flexibly and fairly, with the guiding principle of serving the people’s best interests.

The Ministry of National Defence is mobilizing military forces to support tasks that can be done, with the spirit of effectively promoting the three basic functions of the military which are a fighting force, a working force, and a productive labor force.

The Prime Minister requested that all relevant parties make the utmost effort and accelerate further so that the Dong Dang - Tra Linh expressway is inaugurated by April 30, in celebration of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the Reunification of the country.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan