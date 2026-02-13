Party chief offers incense in tribute to late PM Pham Van Dong

Party General Secretary To Lam offered incense in tribute to late Prime Minister Pham Van Dong and extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to his family in Hanoi on February 13.

In tribute to late PM Pham Van Dong (1906 - 2000), the Party chief expressed great respect and deep gratitude for the immense contributions of the late Government leader — an outstanding disciple and close and trusted comrade of President Ho Chi Minh; a steadfast proletarian revolutionary, and a prominent leader of Vietnam’s revolution in the 20th century, who made great contributions to the cause of national liberation, construction and defence.

Party General Secretary To Lam offers incense in tribute to late Prime Minister Pham Van Dong and extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to his family in Hanoi on February 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

More than a distinguished politician and cultural figure embodying the finest values of the nation and his era, PM Pham Van Dong was also a talented diplomat, respected and admired by people at home and friends around the world. His life and career remain a source of inspiration, nurturing and educating generations of Vietnamese in revolutionary ideals and moral integrity, both today and in the future.

Throughout his 75-year revolutionary career, PM Pham Van Dong devoted himself wholeheartedly to the nation, channeling his dedication, talent and intellect into the cause of national liberation and the building of socialism. In every circumstance, he maintained faith in the eventual triumph of the revolution and in Vietnam’s bright future.

On the occasion of Tet, General Secretary To Lam inquired after the well-being and daily life of the late PM’s relatives, and extended his best wishes for health, happiness and prosperity to the entire family in the Year of the Horse.

Vietnamplus