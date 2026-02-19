Institutional framework for digital transformation strengthened

In the current context, digital transformation is not merely a technological trend but a key driving force for institutional reform, improved national governance capacity, and the promotion of sustainable development.

This is reflected in two major resolutions, including Resolution 68 and Resolution 57.

Resolutions help perfect institutional frameworks

Resolution No. 66-NQ/TW of the Politburo on innovating law-making and enforcement (Resolution 66) and Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW on developing the private economy (Resolution 68) are being hailed as a “golden key,” unlocking opportunities for domestic enterprises to achieve breakthroughs and participate in a series of upcoming key national projects.

Resolution 68 focuses on enhancing national competitiveness and further refining the socialist-oriented market economy. A key highlight is its strong emphasis on accelerating digital transformation in public administration and economic activities, recognizing data as a new driver of development. The implementation of the resolution aims to standardize and interconnect data across regulatory agencies, develop a national data infrastructure and a legal framework for data governance, and promote the digital economy, digital government, and platform-based business models.

In practice, Resolution 68 has provided strong momentum for administrative reform, shifting the regulatory approach from ex ante control to ex post supervision, thereby creating a more transparent and business-friendly environment for enterprises and citizens.

Many ministries and agencies have proactively cut and simplified hundreds of administrative procedures, facilitating the growth of the private sector. The application of digital technologies and the digitization of management and oversight processes have helped reduce operating costs, expand market access, and enhance competitiveness, while improving businesses’ access to capital, land, and value-chain development.

Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024, by the Politburo, contributes to creating breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation.

Earlier, Resolution 57 set out the requirement for a fundamental and comprehensive overhaul of lawmaking, with a central focus on the “digitization of the legislative process.” In this context, digitization goes beyond the mere application of technology, instead encompassing improvements across the entire legislative value chain, from research and drafting to public consultation, impact assessment, and implementation monitoring.

In practical terms, Resolution 57 has paved the way for the development of a “digital parliament” and a “digital government,” laying an institutional foundation capable of adapting to the digital economy through advances in science, technology, and innovation. It has driven comprehensive digital transformation in public administration, the delivery of online public services, and data-driven, personalized services. The rollout of digital platforms and the digitization of records and administrative procedures have enhanced service efficiency for citizens and businesses alike, while also encouraging a shift in mindset, unlocking creative potential, and mobilizing scientists, experts, and enterprises to jointly improve institutions through targeted policies supporting the national digital transformation agenda.

From policy direction to reality

Resolutions 68 and 57 are driving tangible change, laying the groundwork for the digitalization of national institutions and underscoring Vietnam’s strong push to move from traditional administrative governance toward data-driven, intelligent governance. Initiatives such as the National Database System, the National Public Service Portal, the VNeID electronic identification, and data analytics platforms supporting decision-making reflect this progress.

Vietnam has also introduced a set of indices to assess the effectiveness of digital transformation in public governance. These indicators are designed across multiple criteria to comprehensively measure the adoption of digital technologies in public administration, public service delivery, and institutional reform.

The main groups of indicators for evaluating digital transformation include online public services; digital infrastructure and data interoperability; cybersecurity and digital security; and institutional frameworks, policy, and human resource capacity.

The development and use of indicators to assess the effectiveness of digital transformation enable public authorities to accurately track progress and performance, allowing for timely adjustments to strategies for building a digital government and improving services for citizens and businesses. These indicators also enhance transparency and accountability throughout the national digital transformation process.

Nevertheless, the journey remains marked by significant challenges, including fragmented data infrastructure, limited technological human resources, and, most notably, the need for a shift in governance mindset to align with a comprehensive digital transformation model. The success of this process will depend on the level of collaboration among the State, the private sector, and citizens in co-creating a digital institutional framework.

To date, Vietnam’s digital transformation has achieved important initial results. However, to secure a breakthrough in the next phase, coordinated and innovative solutions are needed across legal frameworks, technology, human resources, and social cooperation. Above all, completing the legal framework governing data, e-government, and digital transactions will be critical to providing a stable foundation for the development of the digital economy and digital society.

Dr. Tran Van, deputy to the 12th and 13th National Assembly—Translated by Kim Khanh