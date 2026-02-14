HCMC Party Committee brings warmth of solidarity spring to local communities

On February 13, a delegation of HCMC Party Committee joined the Xuan doan ket – Tet nghia tinh festival in Binh Duong Province, delivering gifts, scholarships, and Tet greetings to disadvantaged families, students, and soldiers.

On the evening of February 13, a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, took part in a series of activities marking the Xuan doan ket – Tet nghia tinh (Solidarity Spring – Affectionate Tet) festival for the Year of the Horse 2026.

The events were held in Minh Thanh Commune and Dau Tieng Commune.

The delegation was led by Le Quoc Phong, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee.

At Minh Thanh Commune, leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and representatives of local businesses presented 58 gift packages to policy beneficiary families; 242 gifts to poor, near-poor and disadvantaged households; 20 Tet gift packages to particularly vulnerable cases; and 20 scholarships to students who have overcome hardship, with a total value of nearly VND450 million.

At the same time, the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Central Council of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization presented to children in Minh Thanh Commune one book cabinet, 500 red scarves and 100 cartons of milk.

Later that afternoon, the delegation visited and extended Tet greetings to officers and soldiers of Company 4, Brigade 23 (Nui Cau Signal Corps).

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee inquired about the unit’s operations, training and living conditions, and commended the soldiers for their strong sense of responsibility, proactive combat readiness and efforts to ensure uninterrupted communications under all circumstances.

In the evening, as part of the Xuan doan ket – Tet nghia tinh (Solidarity Spring – Affectionate Tet) festival in Dau Tieng Commune, the delegation continued presenting 208 gift packages to poor and near-poor households, as well as families that rose out of poverty during the 2022–2024 period.

By Tam Trang - Translated by Anh Quan