Southern region to see mild heat during Lunar New Year, with highs of 30–34°C

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has issued its latest weather outlook for southern Vietnam during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

Nguyen Hue Flower Street in Ho Chi Minh City rushed to completion ahead of the 2026 Lunar New Year (Photo: SGGP)

According to the agency, from February 14 to February 22 (from the 27th day of the last month to the 6th day of the first month of the lunar calendar), the Southern region is expected to experience predominantly sunny conditions with limited rainfall.

Daytime hours will be marked by sustained sunshine, with periods of mild heat at times. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop in the late afternoon and evening, though rainfall totals are forecast to remain modest.

Daily high temperatures are projected to range between 30 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, while nighttime and early morning lows are expected to hover between 22 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.

Forecasts indicate that weather conditions in Ho Chi Minh City during the period from February 14 to 22 are expected to remain relatively stable. Daytime highs on many days will range between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius, at times approaching 37 degrees Celsius, while nighttime lows are projected to hover between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. Conditions will be largely sunny with variable cloud cover, a low likelihood of rain, and no signs of widespread precipitation.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting also noted that, compared with earlier long-range projections suggesting that minimum temperatures in the Southern region could dip below 20 degrees Celsius during the Lunar New Year holiday, its latest update has revised the expected lows upward to between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological agency said the upward adjustment reflects a weakening of cold air masses moving down from the north. A fresh surge expected from February 17 is not projected to penetrate far enough south to significantly affect the Southern region. At the same time, an increase in mid- and high-level cloud cover is likely to limit nocturnal heat loss, preventing temperatures from dropping sharply. With minimum temperatures forecast to range between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius, conditions at night and in the early morning are expected to be cool rather than cold, with no indication of a pronounced cold spell.

Authorities have advised residents to limit outdoor activities between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., when sunshine is strongest, and to ensure adequate hydration. Growers of ornamental plants — particularly apricot blossoms and orchids, which are popular during the Lunar New Year — are encouraged to use light shading nets if intense sunshine persists over several consecutive days.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh