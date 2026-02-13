All vehicles allowed to travel through Khanh Le Pass

All types of vehicles are now allowed to travel through Khanh Le Pass on National Highway 27C in accordance with regulated time frames.

On the morning of February 13, the Department of Construction of Khanh Hoa Province announced that all types of vehicles are now allowed to resume travel through Khanh Le Pass on National Highway 27C in accordance with regulated time frames.

All vehicles are allowed to travel through Khanh Le Pass from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. (Photo: SGGP/Hieu Giang)

Accordingly, from 6 p.m. on February 12, vehicles are permitted to travel through Khanh Le Pass daily between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Apart from the hours, from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the following day, drivers are advised to proactively choose alternative routes, such as National Highway No.27 or other suitable roads, when traveling between Khanh Hoa Province and Lam Dong Province.

As previously reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, Khanh Le Pass is 33 kilometers long and serves as the shortest and most vital transport route connecting the two major tourist centers of Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa Province and Da Lat in Lam Dong Province.

The road maintenance unit continues efforts to address the landslide on Khanh Le Pass. (Photo: SGGP/Hieu Giang)

Following heavy rains and flooding in November 2025, around 100 landslide sites were recorded along the entire pass, with more than 50 locations completely blocked. Maintenance units worked intensively to break rocks and clear tens of thousands of cubic meters of soil and debris that had spilled onto the roadway.

Since late December 2025, the Department of Construction of Khanh Hoa Province has continued to prioritize repairs, including pothole patching and addressing subsidence and mud accumulation on National Highway 27C.

Up to now, road surface and infrastructure along the route have been largely restored, ensuring two-way traffic for all types of vehicles.

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong