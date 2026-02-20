Hanoi opens 17 scenic, historic sites free of charge for residents, visitors

On February 20, the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports announced that 17 scenic sites, historical relics, and cultural landmarks across the capital will open free of charge to residents and visitors.

The Imperial Citadel of Thang Long continues to offer free admission to residents and visitors.

In a dispatch sent to commune- and ward-level People’s Committees and relevant units, the municipal Department of Culture and Sports stated that, in line with the policy of enhancing the spiritual well-being of citizens and serving tourists during the Lunar New Year and the opening days of Spring 2026, waiving entrance fees at heritage and scenic sites will enable the public to more readily access and enjoy cultural values.

The initiative is also expected to help promote the image of the capital, stimulate cultural tourism at the start of the year, strengthen traditional education, and foster a festive, wholesome atmosphere within the community.

In line with Official Dispatch No. 2930/VP-KGVX dated February 19 issued by the Hanoi People’s Committee Office regarding free admission to scenic sites, historical relics, and cultural facilities managed by the city, the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports has requested relevant agencies, units, and commune- and ward-level People’s Committees to implement the policy.

Accordingly, all city-managed attractions that normally charge entrance fees will open to the public free of charge from February 20 through February 22.

Specifically, free admission will be granted at 17 scenic, historical, and cultural sites managed by the city, including the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam (The Temple of Literature), Ngoc Son Temple, Hoa Lo Prison, Co Loa Citadel, Huong Son Scenic Relic Complex (Huong Pagoda), the Heritage Site at No. 22 on Hang Buom Street, the Ancient House at No. 87 on Ma May Street, Hanoi Museum, Bach Ma Temple, Kim Ngan Communal House at No.42 - 44 Hang Bac Street, Quan De Temple, Hanoi Old Quarter Cultural Exchange Center, Quan Thanh Temple, Duong Lam Ancient Village, Thay Pagoda, and Tay Phuong Pagoda.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Kim Khanh