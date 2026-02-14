Vietnam sets course to overhaul salary, bonus system for public officials

The Prime Minister has approved a sweeping administrative reform plan, aiming to restructure public service units, streamline bureaucracy, and introduce a modernized salary and incentive system to boost efficiency and transparency.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has recently signed Decision 282/QD-TTg promulgating the Plan for Key State Administrative Reforms for the period 2026-2030. (Illustrative photo)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has approved Decision 282/QD-TTg, setting in motion a sweeping program of state administrative reforms for the period 2026–2030. The plan's first phase, spanning 2026–2027, focuses on overhauling the institutional framework governing the organization and operation of the administrative apparatus. The goal is to establish a unified, stable, and practical legal foundation to ensure smooth, efficient, and continuous government operations from the central to local levels.

Simultaneously, it aims to improve the institutional framework and policies on reforming the management mechanism and financial autonomy mechanism for public service units; and to complete the restructuring of public service units, schools, medical facilities, and state-owned enterprises.

All of national digital platforms and shared digital platforms for sectors and fields serving the digital government have been completed and put into unified use from the central to local levels according to plan. Plus, all eligible administrative procedures are provided as full-process online public services on the National Public Service Portal.

During the period 2028-2030, the level of satisfaction with receiving and resolving administrative procedures for citizens and businesses will reach at least 95 percent, with the satisfaction level for resolving administrative procedures in the fields of land, construction, and investment reaching at least 90 percent.

At the heart of the 2026–2030 reform plan is institutional restructuring, which the Government views as the “breakthrough of breakthroughs” and a cornerstone of national competitiveness. The initiative seeks to modernize and perfect the legal and organizational framework, unlocking resources for development and positioning institutional reform as the decision advantage in Vietnam's drive for efficiency and growth.

Regarding administrative procedure reform, the Government will accelerate the review, reduction, and simplification of administrative procedures, linked to the streamlining and reorganization of the organizational structure and based on data. Specifically, it will continue to review and propose the elimination of cumbersome and overlapping procedures that are easily exploited for corruption and cause difficulties for citizens and organizations; eliminate unnecessary and unreasonable document components; integrate and significantly reduce forms, declarations, document components requiring authentication, and unnecessary papers.

Another pillar of the reform plan is the transformation of Vietnam's civil service system. The Government will revise and strengthen legal regulations to introduce special mechanisms for recruiting, appointing, and remunerating officials, civil servants, and public employees. Alongside these changes, a national database on Vietnamese talent will be developed, supported by a transparent system of monitoring, evaluation, and screening to ensure accountability and efficiency.

The Government has directed a review, development, and improvement of job positions to align with the functions and tasks of each agency, unit, and organization, serving as a basis for the recruitment, appointment, and utilization of officials, civil servants, and public employees. In addition, reforms to the salary and bonus system and diversification of incentive policies for officials, civil servants, and public employees are underway.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan