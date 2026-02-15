Drought-fighting efforts intensify for coffee crops in Gia Lai Province

In the days leading up to Tet, coffee farmers in the western Gia Lai Province have been working tirelessly to conduct drought-control solutions to protect their plantations.

Farmers have been proactively channeling water from ponds, reservoirs and drilled wells to irrigate their coffee gardens, helping the trees maintain growth during this critical stage. As water levels in many reservoirs decline, they have also pumped remaining water from streams and ponds to supplement irrigation supplies.

Many farmers are concerned that the dry season may persist, so they plan to continue watering their coffee trees even during the Lunar New Year holiday to minimize the risk of water shortages.

Across the hills, sprinkler systems operate continuously, with white sprays of water covering each coffee tree, providing timely nourishment to sustain the crops. Despite the hard work and rising costs, coffee growers remain committed to their farms, striving to overcome the drought and ensure both productivity and crop quality.

By Huu Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong