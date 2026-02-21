PM calls for proactive response to saltwater intrusion in Mekong Delta

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed an official dispatch calling for proactive measures to respond to saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta, as well as drought and forest fire risks in the South Central and Southeast regions.

The dispatch states that saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta has so far occurred at levels broadly in line with the multi-year average, though at certain times it has affected water supplies for agricultural production and daily life.

Forecasts indicate that from late February through May 2026, flows along the Mekong River into the delta are expected to continue declining. Salinity intrusion at river mouths is projected to remain at average levels, with peak incursions in the estuaries of the Mekong River system concentrated in February and March.

Given the rainfall, water resources, and saltwater intrusion situation as described above, no major disruptions to production or daily life have been recorded. However, authorities have cautioned against complacency, warning of the risk of localized drought, forest fires, and water shortages, as well as the possibility of unusual adverse salinity scenarios in the Mekong Delta, where saltwater intrusion is heavily influenced by upstream water exploitation along the Mekong River.

To ensure a proactive response, the Prime Minister has instructed the Minister of Agriculture and Environment to closely monitor developments in weather patterns, hydrological conditions, and water resources.

The ministry is tasked with producing both short- and long-term forecasts on hydrology, water availability, drought, saltwater intrusion, and forest fire risks, while regularly providing updates to relevant agencies and local authorities. The ministry must also take the lead in implementing preventive and response measures, following a clear directive to prevent any situation that could leave authorities unprepared.

The Prime Minister has directed that measures to prevent and mitigate drought, saltwater intrusion, and forest fires be implemented in line with on-the-ground conditions and updated forecasts.

He emphasized the need to guide localities in adjusting cropping calendars and determining appropriate sowing times for rice, as well as in storing water for upland crops of high economic value. The overarching goal, the directive states, is to ensure that drought and salinity intrusion during the 2025–2026 dry season do not inflict damage on agricultural production or disrupt domestic water supplies for residents.

The Minister of Industry and Trade has been instructed to ensure a stable electricity supply for business operations and household consumption while maximizing the efficiency of hydropower plants in line with water regulation plans serving production and daily needs. The directive stresses that under no circumstances should subjective shortcomings lead to power shortages or leave the country unprepared.

Chairpersons of the People’s Committees in provinces and cities across the South Central, Southeast, and Mekong Delta regions have been instructed to intensify close monitoring of meteorological and hydrological developments, water resources, saltwater intrusion, and forest fire risks.

They are required to proactively implement targeted response measures tailored to each locality, in accordance with the guidance of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and in line with actual conditions on the ground. Particular attention must be paid to the possibility of unusually high salinity intrusion. The directive underscores that drought, saltwater intrusion, and forest fires must not be allowed to disrupt production and business activities or deprive residents, medical facilities, and educational institutions of adequate freshwater supplies for daily use.

Local authorities are to coordinate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and relevant provincial People’s Committees to direct the flexible and efficient operation of irrigation and hydropower reservoirs, as well as associated hydraulic infrastructure.

The aim is to ensure multi-purpose utilization and optimal management of water resources—safeguarding supplies for agricultural production while also securing adequate water for electricity generation, particularly during periods of peak heat.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh