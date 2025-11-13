Party General Secretary To Lam inspects Long Thanh International Airport project

On the morning of November 13, Party General Secretary To Lam, accompanied by a central delegation, inspected and encouraged construction workers at the Long Thanh International Airport project.

Joining the delegation were senior Party and government officials, including Politburo member and Standing Member of the Subcommittee on Documents for the 14th National Party Congress, Nguyen Van Nen; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang; Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha; and Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Vu Hong Thanh.

Representing Dong Nai Province were Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Head of the province’s National Assembly delegation, Vu Hong Van, and Vice Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee, Vo Tan Duc.

After inspecting the construction site and meeting with workers involved in the Long Thanh International Airport project, Party General Secretary To Lam chaired a working session with relevant agencies and project stakeholders.

According to Party General Secretary To Lam, Long Thanh International Airport is a symbol of Vietnam’s aspiration for development. Once completed, the project is expected to position the country among the leading international aviation hubs in the Asia–Pacific region.

He emphasized that the airport represents a vital contribution to the nation’s three strategic pillars of development, including institutional reform, infrastructure, and human resources. Therefore, there can be no delay in the project’s progress, as every day of delay is a day of loss for the nation.

Party General Secretary To Lam called on relevant ministries and agencies to clearly define Long Thanh International Airport’s competitive advantages at the national, regional, and global levels.

He underscored that the development of an airport city and the surrounding economic zones must be planned and invested in in a comprehensive, integrated manner to maximize efficiency. The airport should serve as the central hub around which high-tech industrial zones, tourism complexes, and urban areas are developed.

The Party General Secretary also emphasized the need to thoroughly assess the project’s investment efficiency, stressing that it must be developed on a scale worthy of its significance—effective, sustainable, and capable of generating long-term, exceptional value for the nation.

He further called for a comprehensive evaluation and quantifiable measurement of the project’s overall effectiveness, noting that passenger satisfaction and the airport’s appeal to international airlines should serve as key performance indicators.

In particular, regarding the development of the transport infrastructure network connecting Long Thanh International Airport, especially links with Ho Chi Minh City, Party General Secretary To Lam urged that investment be carried out in a comprehensive and synchronized manner to maximize the project’s effectiveness.

He underscored the guiding principle: “Do it once, do it best, and do it on par with regional standards.”

On this occasion, General Secretary To Lam also commended the agencies and units involved in the project for their dedication and progress, noting that many key construction components are being completed on schedule.

By Xuan Trung, Nong Ngan—Translated by Kim Khanh