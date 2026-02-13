Fuel supply measures issued for HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway

Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai and Lam Dong provinces are actively coordinating to ensure fuel supply along the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has announced that three localities are actively coordinating to ensure fuel supply during the Lunar New Year holiday along the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway.

On February 13, the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade stated that the unit had issued Official Letters No. 313 dated February 4, 2026, and No. 886 dated February 9, 2026 requesting the implementation of measures to ensure fuel supply at two rest stops along the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway during the peak period of the 2026 Lunar New Year.

In response to the official letters, the Department of Industry and Trade of Dong Nai Province sent an official letter to the Departments of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City and Lam Dong Province, requesting coordination and support in organizing additional fuel supply for the expressway area.

At a rest stop on the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway.( Photo: DMS)

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, two fuel stations at the Km41+100 rest stop in Dong Nai Province are temporarily suspended due to a civil dispute related to the business entity operating them. The suspension may affect fuel supply capacity for vehicles traveling on the route, especially as traffic volume is expected to increase during the Lunar New Year holiday.

To ensure an uninterrupted supply, the Department of Industry and Trade of Dong Nai Province has requested the Departments of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City and Lam Dong Province to direct fuel wholesalers and distributors in their respective localities to proactively secure supply sources and appropriately allocate volumes to support retail outlets in adjacent areas near the expressway. The localities are also asked to facilitate transportation and delivery to promptly supplement the supply in case of unexpected demand surges.

In addition, local authorities are encouraged to support the organization of supplementary supply points. Retail fuel stations along access roads connecting to and from the expressway are advised to enhance communication so that drivers can proactively refuel at nearby locations before entering the main route.

The Department of Industry and Trade of Dong Nai Province has also called for increased communication through local media regarding fuel supply conditions along the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway. Transport enterprises and residents are advised to plan their refueling in advance to avoid inconvenience while the two fuel stations at the Km41+100 rest stop remain closed.

According to the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development, in a close coordination among local authorities will help ensure a stable fuel supply to meet travel and transportation demand on the key southern expressway during the peak period of the 2026 Lunar New Year.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong