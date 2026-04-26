Khmer community joyfully celebrates Chol Chnam Thmay New Year

Representatives from Binh Hoa Ward present gifts to Khmer workers during the traditional Chol Chnam Thmay New Year celebration.

In recent days, a vibrant and colorful atmosphere has taken hold across many Communes and Wards in Ho Chi Minh City as Khmer communities celebrate the traditional Chol Chnam Thmay New Year.

Khmer communities celebrate Chol Chnam Thmay

Every April, the Khmer people of Southern Vietnam eagerly celebrate Chol Chnam Thmay, the transition between the old year and the new year according to the traditional calendar. According to traditional beliefs, this marks the end of the dry season and the beginning of the rainy season, the season of growth and development. Therefore, each ritual during the New Year is deeply spiritual, expressing aspirations for a peaceful and prosperous life.

In the lively atmosphere of the New Year, Khmer families in Phu Giao Commune, Thu Dau Mot Ward, Binh Hoa Ward, and Thuan Giao Ward are cleaning their houses and decorating their living spaces. Colorful traditional costumes are prepared, children are excited about their new clothes, and adults are busy preparing offerings and traditional dishes such as gingerbread, sticky rice cakes, and fruits, creating a festive feast with the rich flavors of their homeland.

Kim Thi Thu, residing in Tan Thinh hamlet, Phu Giao Commune, shared: “Although life has changed a lot, the traditional Chol Chnam Thmay New Year is still the most important occasion for our family. This is when everyone gathers together, praying for a peaceful and prosperous new year.”

Khmer Buddhist followers living and working in Ho Chi Minh City also gathered at Candaransi Pagoda in Xuan Hoa Ward to celebrate the New Year. Monks, Buddhists, and the community cleaned the grounds, decorated the main hall, hung flags, and arranged flowers. The pagoda's atmosphere was solemn yet warm and welcoming. The moment of midnight, the most sacred time, was celebrated with the ritual of carrying the Great Calendar.

Chol Chnam Thmay celebrations highlight Khmer cultural pride and community spirit

On this occasion, in many residential areas with a large Khmer population, cultural and artistic programs are also organized enthusiastically, from singing and dancing performances, traditional musical instrument performances to folk games, all creating a joyful and united atmosphere.

In Binh Hoa Ward, the 2026 Chol Chnam Thmay traditional New Year program is organized with many attractive activities. Notably, there is a volleyball tournament for young workers and the "Colorful Khmer Costume" competition, a cultural exchange program with folk dances. This is the 12th year this activity has been maintained, becoming a familiar cultural meeting point for the Khmer community in the "industrial city".

Duong Thuy Huyen, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Hoa Ward, said: “Through cultural and artistic activities, the people and young workers have the opportunity to interact, contributing to preserving and spreading the beautiful traditional cultural values in the community.”

Beyond cultural activities, the Chol Chnam Thmay festival is also an occasion to deeply express the humanistic values of the Khmer people. Filial piety, gratitude, and the spirit of sharing are expressed through each ritual and action. During the Tet holiday, children often perform rituals to wish their grandparents and parents long life; they perform the ritual of bathing the Buddha and bathing the elderly to pray for blessings and peace. This is a beautiful tradition, contributing to nurturing the principle of remembering one's roots.

Musical performance in the special Tet of Khmer people

Resident Nguu Bu in Tan Thinh hamlet, Phu Giao Commune, emotionally said: “Tet is an opportunity for children and grandchildren to gather and remind each other to preserve traditions. Seeing the younger generation still participating in the rituals, I am very happy and believe that the national identity will be continued.”

During this period, activities caring for the Khmer people are also receiving attention from all government levels and agencies. In Thu Dau Mot Ward, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the ward organized many delegations to visit, extend New Year greetings, and give gifts to Khmer households. Chairman Pham Hung Son of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the Ward, said: “We hope to contribute to bringing a fulfilling and warm Tet holiday to our people. Through this, we contribute to strengthening the great national unity, so that everyone can work together to build a more developed locality.”

The Chol Chnam Thmay is a symbol of cultural identity, of faith and aspiration for progress. In the continuous flow of time, these values continue to shine brightly, becoming a source of pride not only for the Khmer people of the Southern region but also for the rich and distinctive culture of Vietnam.

By Tam Trang - Translated by Anh Quan