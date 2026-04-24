Fourth Vietnamese Banh Mi Festival opens in Ho Chi Minh City

The fourth Vietnamese Banh Mi Festival was officially opened in Ho Chi Minh City, drawing crowds with vibrant culinary experiences and reaffirming the iconic status of banh mi in Vietnamese cuisine.

On the evening of April 23, the fourth Vietnamese Banh Mi Festival was officially opened at Le Van Tam Park, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association in coordination with relevant partners.

Locals and visitors explore different types of banh mi at the festival.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, along with representatives from various departments and businesses. The event features around 150 booths from domestic and international brands, creating a lively culinary space from the outset.

Over the four-day festival, running from April 23 to 26, a variety of engaging activities are taking place, drawing large crowds of residents and visitors. A standout feature is the presentation of 50 vegetarian dishes paired with banh mi, offering fresh options in line with modern dining trends.

Thousands of residents and tourists flocked to the festival on opening day.

In addition, creative experience zones, such as the Vietnamese–French culinary fusion space, and unique installations like a “banh mi airplane,” stylized bread models and an Eiffel Tower-inspired display have become popular photo spots for attendees.

Visitors take check-in photos at the Banh Mi Airlines model at the fourth Vietnamese Banh Mi Festival.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Khanh, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association, this year’s event continues to demonstrate the growing appeal of large-scale culinary festivals. The festival has expanded steadily over the years, reinforcing banh mi’s status as a cultural and culinary symbol of Vietnam. At the same time, food safety measures have been strictly implemented to ensure a safe experience for visitors.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Pham Huy Binh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, emphasized that Vietnamese banh mi is not only a familiar dish but also a culinary icon that helps shape Vietnam’s cultural identity on the global stage.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong