Vietnam Fatherland Front leader attends Chol Chnam Thmay festival in Ca Mau

As of this morning, Chairman of Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee Do Van Chien attended a meeting to celebrate the Chol Chnam Thmay festival in Ca Mau Province.

The leaders of Ca Mau Province and more than 100 representatives for nearly 10,000 Khmer ethnic households in the locality gathered at the event.

Currently, the Mekong Delta province has 32 ethnic groups with nearly 48,000 people, including nearly 10,000 households of the Khmer ethnic group with around 39,000 people living in rural areas.

At the meeting, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)’s Central Committee Do Van Chien informed that in addition to the policies of the Central Government, Ca Mau Province has also prioritized providing funds to implement policies for ethnic minorities, contributing to helping them have a prosperous and happy life, preserve their national cultural identity.

He also hoped that monks, the Khmer ethnic people and the Khmer Theravada Buddhist followers would continue to promote their solidarity and conduct the guidelines and policies of the Party and the laws of the State.

The VFF Central Committee leader suggested the Party Committee and authorities of Ca Mau Province focus on directing the implementation of the National Target Program for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas in the period 2021- 2030; solving difficulties of local ethnic minorities in general and Khmer people in particular in the terms of housing, residential land, production land, domestic water and so on; improving material and spiritual life of ethnic minority groups.