HCMC–Lyon photo exhibition highlights enduring Franco-Vietnamese ties

A new photo exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City showcases everyday parallels with Lyon, underscoring deepening cultural and economic connections between the two cities.

On April 22, the French Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City opened a photo exhibition titled “Lyon – Ho Chi Minh City” to mark the 53rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and France.

Etienne Ranaivoson, French Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the event (Photo: SGGP/ Do Van)

Speaking at the ceremony, Etienne Ranaivoson, French Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, said the exhibition conveys a message of connection between Ho Chi Minh City and Lyon. Through everyday moments captured in images, viewers can sense the similarities in daily life between the two cities.

Featuring 14 large-format photographs displayed along the exterior wall of the French Residence at 6 Le Duan Street, Saigon Ward, the exhibition serves as a gateway bringing art closer to the public.

Participants at the event

Addressing cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Lyon, French Consul General Ranaivoson emphasized that ties extend beyond culture, with economic collaboration emerging as a bright spot, as many Lyon-based businesses operate in Ho Chi Minh City. Healthcare and education are also key areas of mutual interest. As river cities, Lyon and Ho Chi Minh City share common challenges in adapting to climate change and pursuing sustainable development.

Christophe Jacquemain, Deputy Mayor of Lyon in charge of international and European relations, said the city has consistently maintained close ties with Ho Chi Minh City. He stressed that amid a volatile global context, city-to-city diplomacy is playing an increasingly important role in fostering mutual understanding, promoting practical cooperation, and building sustainable partnerships.

Adrien Jean and Tony Noel are the two photographers behind the 14 works on display. French photographer Adrien Jean captured images in Ho Chi Minh City, while Tony Noel, a French photographer of Vietnamese origin based in Lyon, produced the photographs of Lyon. Speaking at the exhibition, Adrien Jean said that after 11 years living in Ho Chi Minh City, he considers the city his second home. Photographer Adrien Jean (in the yellow shirt) presents his works. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Van)

By Do Van - Translated by Anh Quan