Outdoor Symphony to commemorate Reunification Day in Hanoi

An open-air symphony concert titled “Giao huong non song” (Symphony of the Homeland) will take place on Tran Nhan Tong pedestrian street in Hanoi on April 25, featuring a large-scale lineup of nearly 200 artists, musicians, and military band members.

At the press conference of the open-air symphony concert (Photo: Organization board)

The performance is a centerpiece of the city's celebrations marking the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2026).

A representative from the Military Symphony Orchestra noted that this production represents a rare milestone in Vietnam’s cultural landscape. By hosting a large-scale symphonic performance in a public outdoor setting, the organizers aim to "democratize" the genre, bringing sophisticated classical music to a broader and more diverse audience.

The program is meticulously staged as an emotionally rich “musical feast,” structured into five movements that guide audiences on a journey from historical memory to the spirit of the contemporary era.

Several well-known compositions, such as “Truong Son Dong - Truong Son Tay" (Eastern and Western Truong Son mountain ranges) and “Buoc chan tren dai Truong Son” (Footsteps Along the Truong Son Range), are newly arranged into suites, mashups, and large-scale choral performances. Notably, the concert highlights a creative fusion of symphonic music with pop, rap, and contemporary elements, offering a fresh artistic palette while preserving its classical foundation.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh