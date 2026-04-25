Culture/art

Over 1,000 people join Ao dai parade

SGGPO

More than 1,000 people took part in a vibrant Ao dai parade in Da Nang City on the morning of April 25, celebrating cultural heritage and promoting the city as a dynamic tourism destination.

Themed “Da Nang Imprint – Convergence at the Han River,” the event was part of the Da Nang Ao Dai Festival 2026, organized by the city’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism. It aims to position Da Nang as a destination where heritage and creativity converge, while diversifying tourism products.

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The event attracts more than 1,000 participants.

Dressed in colorful Ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress), more than 1,000 women members joined the parade along central streets, starting from the Da Nang Museum on Bach Dang Street and passing through Nguyen Du, Tran Phu and Quang Trung streets, creating a vivid “silk ribbon” along the Han River.

Images of conical hats, national flags and handheld hashtags helped spread a spirit of unity and national pride.

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The “Da Nang Imprint – Convergence at the Han River” Ao dai parade takes place on the morning of April 25.

The Da Nang Ao Dai Festival 2026 runs from April 24 to April 26, featuring a series of activities at public spaces along the Han River, particularly in the Bach Dang Street area.

At the same time, the Da Nang Women’s Union organized a cycling parade along the coastal route of Vo Nguyen Giap, Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Le Duc Tho streets, adding to the festive and lively atmosphere across the city.

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Cyclo parade draws attention from residents and tourists.
By Pham Nga- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Ao dai parade Da Nang Ao Dai Festival 2026 cyclo parade cycling parade

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