Reading culture spread throughout armed forces

Units of the armed forces stationed in Ho Chi Minh City have recently organized a range of practical activities in response to Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day (on April 21).

Officers and soldiers of Coast Guard Region 3 Command respond to Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day. (Photo: SGGP)

At Coast Guard Region 3 Command, with more than 10,000 book titles along with models such as the “Digital Library” and “Smart Bookshelves,” favorable conditions have been created for officers and soldiers to access knowledge, enhance their professional qualifications, and strengthen their political steadfastness.

In particular, activities such as introducing good books, storytelling based on books, exchanging impressions after reading, and the “One Legal Provision a Day” model have created a vibrant emulation atmosphere, contributing to improving the cultural and spiritual life as well as legal knowledge of officers and soldiers in the course of performing their duties at sea.

Artistic book-arrangement competition (Photo: SGGP)

At Brigade 167, Naval Region 2, from April 15 to May 1, officers and soldiers have organized a wide range of vibrant and meaningful activities in response to Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day under the theme “The Flow of Knowledge—From Pages to Digital Space.”

On cyberspace platforms, the brigade has organized a video review contest titled “Books – A Companion.” Participating collectives and individuals register their favorite books and produce 3–5 minute video clips introducing them, which are then posted on the unit’s fanpage. Interaction points are calculated based on engagement over a five-day period.

Officers and soldiers of Brigade 167 visit book display models. (Photo: SGGP)

At Brigade 125, Naval Region 2, activities in response to Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day are being carried out under the themes “Books – Knowledge – Aspiration for National Development” and “Spreading Reading Culture – Connecting Knowledge – Advancing a Learning Society.”

A highlight of the series of activities is the program featuring book display models, artistic book-arrangement installations, and the application of digital technology to introduce books through video clips.

The unit also maintains regular group reading sessions, on-site reading, and book lending for research purposes, thereby fostering an active learning environment within the unit.

At these units, reading has become an intrinsic need for each service member, fostering a spirit of self-learning and determination to improve, thereby meeting the requirements of assigned tasks in the new context.

Officers and soldiers read books on board ships. (Photo: SGGP)

Officers and soldiers of Flotilla 811 (Photo: SGGP)

By Manh Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh