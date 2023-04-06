Greetings extended to Khmer people in An Giang on Chol Chnam Thmay festival

A delegation of the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs led by Vice Chairman of the Committee Y Vinh Tor visited Soai So Tum Nop pagoda in An Giang province on the occasion of the Chol Chnam Thmay festival.

He congratulated Most Venerable Chau Ty, head of Soai So Tum Nop pagoda, on being honoured as Deputy Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at the 9th National Buddhist Congress, and extended his best wish to Khmer dignitaries, monks, nuns and prestigious people in the locality.

The official emphasised that over the years, the Party and State have issued many policies in line with the requirements of stability and development in ethnic minority areas in general, and the southern Khmer region in particular.

Particularly, the Master Plan and the National Target Programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas in the 2021-2030 period have been approved, aiming to foster comprehensive development of the ethnic minority areas in general and the Khmer ethnic minority in particular, he said.

He suggested leaders of An Giang province continue to pay attention to and care for the lives of the Khmer ethnic people, helping improve their living standards.

The official expressed his hope that Khmer people and monks will promote the spirit of national unity and coordinate with the local administration to successfully realize the socio-economic development targets, guarantee defence, social security and order and enhance the great national unity.

Most Venerable Chau Ty, head of Soai So Tum Nop pagoda, said he will mobilise Khmer monks and people in the province to continue spreading the tradition of national unity, abide by the guidelines of the Party, policies and laws of the State and live a good life.

On this occasion, the delegation presented 84 gift packages to prestigious Khmer ethnic people in the locality.