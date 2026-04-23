Numerous activities held in HCMC to mark Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day 2026

A wide range of activities to mark the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day 2026 will be held in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Cultural Colors Festival officially opens at the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens. (Photo: SGGP)

On April 22, the Cultural Colors Festival officially opened at the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, offering a vibrant culinary and cultural experience that has attracted a large number of residents and visitors.

The event will run through April 27, featuring more than 100 food stalls showcasing the culinary essence of Vietnam’s three regions. Dishes are priced at a popular range of VND40,000 (US$1.52) – VND60,000 (US$2.28) per serving, making the festival accessible to a wide audience.

The festival also vividly recreates traditional cultural spaces. Visitors can enjoy showcases of Vietnamese traditional attire set against lush green surroundings, experience Mua bong roi, a religion-based singing and dancing art form in southern Vietnam, or observe traditional rituals such as royal decree processions and ceremonial performances by ritual attendants.

Various interactive activities, including conical hat making, figurine crafting, and folk pattern painting, further enrich the experience. These offerings contribute to shaping an appealing cultural and entertainment destination, particularly for young people and families.

The Management Board of the Vietnam National Historical and Cultural Park in Long Binh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, has announced plans for the organization of the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day 2026.

Accordingly, on the morning of April 26 (the 10th day of the third lunar month), the Hung Kings’ Commemoration ceremony, along with incense and flower-offering rituals in tribute to Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh, will be held at the park.

Following the ceremonial rites, a series of festival activities under the theme “In Gratitude to the Hung Kings” includes the 8th Chung Cake Wrapping and Cooking Contest in 2026, scheduled from the afternoon of April 22 to noon on April 23, followed by offerings to the Hung Kings; the 17th traditional camp titled “Pride of Dragon and Fairy Descendants” in 2026, taking place from April 26 to 27; programs featuring traditional musical instrument performances on April 25 and 26; and a special art performance at 7:30 p.m. on April 26.

In addition, a range of supporting activities will be held, such as decorative floral displays; processions featuring banh chung (square sticky rice cake) and banh giay (round sticky rice cake), as well as the “Nhat Long” palanquin procession; and a book fair, among others.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh