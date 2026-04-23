Culture/art

Wide range of events planned in HCMC for Hung Kings commemoration

SGGPO

A wide range of cultural and entertainment activities will take place across Ho Chi Minh City during the Hung Kings Commemoration Day, catering to both residents and visitors.

On the occasion of the Hung Kings Commemoration Day, various cultural and artistic events are being held throughout Ho Chi Minh City to meet the leisure and entertainment needs of the public.

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Visitors offer incense during the Hung Kings Commemoration at Dam Sen Cultural Park.

At Dam Sen Cultural Park, a series of vibrant cultural and recreational activities will take place from April 25 to April 27, offering diverse entertainment options for visitors.

Meanwhile, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens is hosting tribute-themed cultural programs from April 22 to April 27, featuring more than 100 booths showcasing cuisine, crafts and cultural experiences.

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Incense offering ceremony during the Hung Kings Commemoration at Suoi Tien Theme Park. (Photo: SGGP/Vo Thanh)

At Suoi Tien Theme Park, a range of activities highlighting national traditions will be organized. On the morning of the 10th day of the third lunar month (April 26), a grand and solemn ceremony will be held to honor the Hung Kings, along with stage performances reenacting the nation’s history of founding and defending the country. These activities aim to promote the spirit of gratitude and remembrance of ancestors, especially among younger generations.

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Across various wards, communes and schools in the city, the holiday is also being celebrated with meaningful cultural activities such as incense offering rituals, traditional food offerings and performances of folk songs and dances. These events pay tribute to the Hung Kings’ contributions, foster a sense of historical awareness, and strengthen national pride, unity, and cultural identity among the Vietnamese people.

By Thuy Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Hung Kings commemoration wide range of events Dam Sen Cultural Park Suoi Tien Theme Park Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens

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