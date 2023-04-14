HCMC leader congratulates Cambodian Consulate General on Chol Chnam Thmay

On behalf of Ho Chi Minh City leaders, Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs Tran Thuoc Anh yesterday went to the Cambodian Consulate General in the city to congratulate the traditional Chol Chnam Thmay New Year.

Mr. Tran Phuoc Anh affirmed that the southern largest city always plays a crucial role and does its best to preserve, consolidate and promote a good relationship with the Kingdom of Cambodia generally and Cambodian localities, including Phnom Penh which has a cooperative relationship with Ho Chi Minh City for years.

Annual projects and activities such as Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Fair, the Cambodian Culture Week in Vietnam, and the Cho Ray Hospital - Phnom Penh project were organized and implemented between the two countries manifesting trust between leaders and people of the two sides.

On behalf of the Consulate General of Cambodia in HCMC, Consul General Chan Sorykan thanked the leader of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City for congratulating the New Year, which is an important holiday for Cambodian families and the Cambodian and Khmer communities living in Cambodia in Vietnam.

Mr. Chan Sorykan also thanked the city's authorities for their support to the Consulate General of Cambodia in the past time. He promised to promote relations between the two countries and between Cambodia and Ho Chi Minh City in all fields.