Ho Chi Minh City promotes reading culture through wide range of activities

Ho Chi Minh City has launched the 2026 Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day, promoting a range of activities across the city to encourage reading and bring knowledge closer to communities.

On the morning of April 18, the Department of Culture and Sports of Ho Chi Minh City opened the fifth Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2026 at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street.

This year’s event is being held across multiple locations in the city, including Ho Chi Minh City Book Street in Saigon Ward, Vista Verde apartment complex in Cat Lai Ward, Binh Duong Library in Phu Loi Ward, the Ba Ria–Vung Tau Museum and Library in Ba Ria Ward and the museum at Con Dao Special Zone.

Residents read books at a community activity space in Quarter 11, Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

The program features a wide range of activities, including reading sessions combining traditional and modern formats, introduction of e-publishing and digital transformation in publishing and initiatives to promote reading, writing, publishing and applying knowledge from books into daily life.

Notably, for the first time, a community-based reading model is being piloted at the Vista Verde apartment complex in Cat Lai Ward, opening a new approach to bringing reading culture directly into households.

Various activities are also taking place across the city, including community reading spaces in residential areas, book-related events for children, reading competitions and school participation programs. The initiative aims to foster a strong reading culture and spread knowledge throughout society.

Children take part in the “Growing Up with Books” competition at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street.

A book fair model promoting reading at the Vista Verde apartment complex in Cat Lai Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, attracts many young readers.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper reporters join activities responding to Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day (April 21) at the Ho Chi Minh City Cultural Space at its headquarters.

Teachers and students from Vo Truong Toan Secondary School attend the launch ceremony of the fifth Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2026 in Saigon Ward.

Primary school students enjoy reading books at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street.

By Dung Phuong, Ho Son- Translated by Huyen Huong