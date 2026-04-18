Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2026 opens

The 5th edition of Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2026 officially opened in Hanoi on April 18 under the theme “Flow of Knowledge – From Printed Pages to Digital Space,” highlighting the evolving role of reading culture in the digital era.

An English storytelling contest is organized as part of Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

The opening ceremony was jointly organized by the National Library of Vietnam and the Department of Grassroots Culture, Family, and Libraries under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Nguyen Xuan Dung, Director of the National Library of Vietnam, underscored that books and reading culture constitute a foundational pillar of knowledge, serving as a driving force for creativity and enhancing individuals’ adaptability amid rapid societal transformation.

He emphasized that reading goes beyond the mere acquisition of information; it is a process of selection, analysis, and knowledge creation, thereby fostering independent thinking and open-minded perspectives.

This year’s theme is envisioned as a “flow” connecting the past, present, and future, as well as bridging traditional books with the digital space. In this context, knowledge is further expanded and widely disseminated through technological advancements, enabling more flexible and diverse access for the public.

On the occasion, a series of interactive activities targeting young audiences are being held at the library, including the seminar “What Do Young People Read in the Digital Age?", book cover design contests, the program “Storytelling with AI," and “Community Book Stations,” as well as book exchange and donation initiatives.

These experiential activities are expected to contribute to promoting reading culture and fostering a spirit of creativity across the community.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trinh Thi Thuy presents books to public libraries, school libraries, grassroots reading culture bookcases, and university libraries. (Photo: SGGP)

Attractive reading corners captivate young readers. (Photo: SGGP)

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh