Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2026 opens

The opening ceremony was jointly organized by the National Library of Vietnam and the Department of Grassroots Culture, Family, and Libraries under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.
In his opening remarks, Mr. Nguyen Xuan Dung, Director of the National Library of Vietnam, underscored that books and reading culture constitute a foundational pillar of knowledge, serving as a driving force for creativity and enhancing individuals’ adaptability amid rapid societal transformation.
He emphasized that reading goes beyond the mere acquisition of information; it is a process of selection, analysis, and knowledge creation, thereby fostering independent thinking and open-minded perspectives.
This year’s theme is envisioned as a “flow” connecting the past, present, and future, as well as bridging traditional books with the digital space. In this context, knowledge is further expanded and widely disseminated through technological advancements, enabling more flexible and diverse access for the public.
On the occasion, a series of interactive activities targeting young audiences are being held at the library, including the seminar “What Do Young People Read in the Digital Age?", book cover design contests, the program “Storytelling with AI," and “Community Book Stations,” as well as book exchange and donation initiatives.
These experiential activities are expected to contribute to promoting reading culture and fostering a spirit of creativity across the community.