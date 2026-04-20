Korean cultural, tourism festival in Hanoi showcases K-pop, culinary experiences

A four-day Korean cultural and tourism festival in Hanoi will offer visitors immersive K-pop experiences, authentic cuisine and interactive activities.

The Korean Cultural Center in Vietnam announced on April 20 that it will collaborate with the Korea Tourism Organization in Vietnam to host the “Korea Culture and Tourism Festival 2026” in Hanoi from April 23 to April 26.

Vietnamese and Korean artists take part in the festival.

Held under the theme “Feel Your Korea,” the event will showcase distinctive cultural experiences associated with the Hallyu, aiming to promote Korean tourism to Vietnam, one of its fastest-growing markets in recent years.

At the festival, visitors can explore a dedicated K-Content zone featuring K-pop and Korean entertainment, including items from popular films and webtoons such as Solo Leveling. Interactive activities are designed to engage young audiences and fans of Korean pop culture.

The K-Food zone will feature dishes from Korean dramas and free beverage tastings combining Korean and Vietnamese ingredients.

Various cultural and tourism exchange activities will be held at the festival.

A highlight of the program is the “Hallyu Talkshow” on April 23, featuring actor Jung Il-woo alongside Vietnamese guests discussing Korean travel, cuisine, and lifestyle. Organizers hope the event will boost cultural exchange and help attract around 600,000 Vietnamese visitors to the Republic of Korea in 2026.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong