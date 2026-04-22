Opera and ballet masterpieces to be presented in Hanoi

For the first time, the Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater of Belarus will bring the essence of world opera and ballet to Vietnam through a concert taking place on May 7 and 8 at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi.

The musical program titled “Bella Belarus: Opera and Ballet Masterpieces,”brings together nearly 100 artists and is staged as a “panoramic picture” of European classical music.

Audiences will enjoy famous excerpts from opera masterpieces such as the "aria Nessun dorma" by Giacomo Puccini, "La donna è mobile" by Giuseppe Verdi, and "Habanera" by Georges Bizet. The ballet section features iconic excerpts, including "Swan Lake" and "Don Quixote".

The artistic program “Bella Belarus: Opera and Ballet Masterpieces," featuring the participation of nearly 100 Belarusian artists on the stage of the Ho Guom Opera House, is expected to offer remarkable evenings of art. It provides audiences with an opportunity to experience world-class academic performing arts in Vietnam and to come closer to the refined essence of global opera and ballet, presented by one of the most renowned theaters in Eastern Europe.

The National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater of the Republic of Belarus is one of the biggest theaters in Europe and an architectural landmark of Minsk.

In 2023, the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus marks 90 years since its founding. The theater has some 20,000 performances and over 200 premieres under its belt.

Over the past 90 years, the National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Belarus has not only served as a performance venue but also functioned as a cultural institution, contributing to the shaping of national identity through the dissemination of spiritual and artistic values and aesthetics.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh