Central Youth Union launches registration for 2026 International Youth Festival

The Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union has issued an official dispatch calling for registrations for the 2026 International Youth Festival, a major global youth event to be held in the Russian Federation.

The 2026 International Youth Festival is a large-scale international event organized under a decree of the President of the Russian Federation. The festival is scheduled to take place in Yekaterinburg from September 11 to 17, bringing together approximately 10,000 delegates from 190 countries worldwide.

The event offers a platform for young people to exchange experiences, propose initiatives, and foster cooperation in key areas such as sustainable development, digital transformation, innovation, and cultural preservation.

Eligible participants include young people aged between 14 and 35 who are proficient in English or Russian. Applicants are required to register on the organizing committee's official website at https://wyffest.com before April 30 and to participate in online selection rounds. The Russian organizing committee will make final selections and notify successful candidates directly.

Depending on their selection results, participants may receive full or partial financial support to attend the festival.

By Ca Dao – Translated by Kim Khanh