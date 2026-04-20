HCMC launches theatrical program on Vietnamese culture and people

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports has officially launched a theatrical propaganda program aimed at promoting the building and development of Vietnamese culture and people.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Culture and Exhibition, wards and communes, and secondary and high schools, has officially kicked off a theatrical communication program on fostering and advancing Vietnamese culture and people to meet the requirements of sustainable national development.

Promoting the role of schools

A skit promoting traffic safety, environmental protection, and other cultural values at Nguyen Hue Secondary School in Hoa Binh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

The initiative is designed to translate into practice the key orientations set out in Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo on advancing Vietnamese culture. Under the plan, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports will organize 20 theatricalized programs at secondary and high schools across the city, with a particular focus on institutions in remote and underserved areas.

The program content centers on promoting a civilized lifestyle, as well as fostering cultural norms in communication and behavior within the community.

The program is expected to raise awareness and strengthen the sense of responsibility among cadres, civil servants, public employees, workers, teachers, students, and the broader public in building a healthy cultural environment, thereby contributing to sustainable socio-economic development.

Through various art forms such as singing, dancing, music, and drama, presented in lively and engaging formats tailored to students, the program reflects common behavioral situations encountered in schools, residential areas, and public spaces. It also highlights the importance of maintaining public order and environmental sanitation while guiding students toward positive lifestyles, healthy cultural norms, and civilized communication and conduct within the community.

In doing so, the initiative seeks to leverage the role of schools, families, and communities in fostering a Ho Chi Minh City that is civilized, modern, and compassionate. In addition to stage performances, the program features interactive segments, including exchanges, animations, and Q&A games, to enhance direct engagement with students.

The content of these activities revolves around topics related to culture and sports, regulations on civilized living in the community, and appropriate behavior in school, family, and public settings.

The program promotes a civilized lifestyle

Recently, the inaugural show of the theatrical propaganda program was organized at Nguyen Hue Secondary School in Hoa Binh Ward. Students, teachers, and parents enjoyed a series of performances, including songs and dance acts. The program featured performances by young artists, including Kieu Oanh, Di Huong, Y Nhi, Nhat Kha, and Ha Di Huong, along with the Nam Sai Gon vocal group and the Tu Te drama troupe.

Immediately after the performances, students joined interactive exchanges and quiz competitions focusing on real-life situations and behavioral issues such as disposing of waste properly, appropriate and responsible conduct in traffic, fostering a civilized urban lifestyle, etiquette on social media, and ways to resolve conflicts or misunderstandings with peers in public spaces.

Principal of Nguyen Hue Secondary School, Tran Thi Diem Xuan, said that the school is very pleased and delighted that the theatrical communication program has been held at the school. This is not only an opportunity for students to be entertained and enjoy artistic performances but also helps them gain useful knowledge about social and cultural issues. The program also reinforces the value and significance of schools as not only places for knowledge transfer but also environments that nurture character and cultivate positive life values for students, helping them gradually form a civilized lifestyle, appropriate behavior, and spread good values in life and within the community.

In the city’s development process, the building of a civilized lifestyle, together with appropriate communication and behavior in public spaces—especially in schools—has become increasingly important. Every word and action of students today lays the foundation for shaping a future generation of well-mannered and civilized citizens.

Ho Chi Minh City Center for Culture and Exhibition Director Le Duc Phap said that for the student audience, the center has designed the program with clear content, in which scenarios and situations are drawn from daily life. The center has also worked with a professional advisory board to provide specific, practical information and solutions that can be easily applied in real life.

In addition, the center is also staging performances on ‘hot’ issues affecting students, such as school violence and domestic violence, with the aim of helping them develop life skills, communication abilities, and appropriate ways of responding to real-life situations.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh