Culture/art

Art exhibition “Maison de Lumière—House of Light” opens in Vung Tau

SGGPO

An art exhibition themed “Maison de Lumière – House of Light” is taking place from April 21 to 25 in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, showcasing multiple renditions of iconic masterpieces from both global and Vietnamese art.

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Residents and visitors explore the “Maison de Lumière – House of Light” exhibition in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

On April 21, the exhibition officially opened at the Vung Tau Revolutionary Tradition House. The event is jointly organized by the People’s Committee of Vung Tau Ward and Viet Information Solutions Investment Co., Ltd.

Attending the opening ceremony were the Director General of the Agency of Grassroots Culture, under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Ninh Thi Thu Huong; Dr. Ngo Phuong Lan, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Association of Film Promotion and Development; and Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Le Van Minh.

The event also drew a large number of residents and tourists who came to visit and appreciate the exhibition.

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Central and Ho Chi Minh City leaders attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The “Maison de Lumière – House of Light” exhibition brings together reproduced versions of masterpieces by world-renowned artists such as Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Rembrandt, Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet, and Pablo Picasso.

In addition, the exhibition features notable works associated with prominent Vietnamese artists of the Indochina Fine Arts period, including Mai Trung Thu, Nguyen Tuong Lan, Le Pho, and To Ngoc Van.

The exhibition has been officially licensed by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports. While the original works were created using materials such as oil on wood, oil on canvas, and fresco, the versions on display are reproduced on canvas at a 1:1 scale compared to the originals.

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Delegates perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The organization of the exhibition reflects local authorities’ efforts to diversify cultural life in Vung Tau, a dynamic coastal tourism urban area known for hosting large-scale cultural, sports, and entertainment events.

To enhance visitor engagement, QR codes are attached beneath each artwork, allowing viewers to scan and explore detailed information about the content and artistic value of each piece.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Vung Tau Ward, Tran Thi Bich Van, emphasized that the organization of high-quality cultural and artistic events, such as today’s exhibition, aims to diversify tourism products, enhance visitor experiences, attract more tourists, and move toward sustainable development in a harmonious balance between economic growth and cultural advancement.

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Delegates visit the art exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)
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By Quang Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Art exhibition Maison de Lumière – House of Light Vung Tau Ward Vung Tau Revolutionary Tradition House world-renowned artists prominent Vietnamese artists

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