Taste of Australia 2026 strengthens culinary and cultural ties with HCMC

The “Taste of Australia 2026” event, held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 18, highlighted the growing cultural and economic ties between Vietnam and Australia and served as a vibrant platform for culinary exchange and bilateral cooperation.

Organized by the Australian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, the annual “Taste of Australia” program aims to promote Australian cuisine, agricultural products and culture while fostering people-to-people connections and expanding cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Australian partners.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong emphasized that Vietnam–Australia relations are thriving under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework.

He praised the initiative, noting that it not only showcases the richness of Australian gastronomy and culture but also serves as a meaningful bridge for businesses and communities from both sides to deepen mutual understanding and expand practical cooperation across various sectors.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong also highlighted Ho Chi Minh City’s role as a dynamic and effective hub in advancing these partnerships.

The 2026 edition of the event held special significance, as it marked the final “Taste of Australia” celebration during Australian Consul General Sarah Hooper's tenure in the city.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong and Australian Consul General Sarah Hooper at the event (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

On this occasion, the city leader expressed his appreciation for Australian Consul General Sarah Hooper’s sustained efforts in connecting major Australian investors with Ho Chi Minh City.

In her remarks, Australian Consul General Sarah Hooper extended heartfelt thanks to the city’s authorities and residents for their support and collaboration throughout her term. She also expressed her appreciation for the strong support from local authorities for Australian-led initiatives and exchange activities in the city.

The event highlighted the deepening ties between the people of Vietnam and Australia, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City, one of the country’s foremost hubs for economic, cultural and educational activities.

By Xuan Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong