Reading culture in transition

Reading culture is undergoing profound transformations under the impact of technology and digital content platforms, raising concerns that traditional book reading is being overshadowed by social media and short-form videos.

In an interview with a reporter from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper on the occasion of the Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day, Director General of the Authority of Publication, Printing, and Distribution under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Nguyen Nguyen, emphasized the need for a cautious and comprehensive assessment. According to him, it would be inaccurate to conclude that Vietnamese people are reading less; rather, reading practices are evolving, giving rise to new challenges for the publishing sector.

Publication output does not fully reflect reading habits

Director General of the Authority of Publication, Printing, and Distribution under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Nguyen Nguyen (Photo: SGGP)

Caution is warranted when asserting that reading culture is in decline. This notion should only be applied when there is clear evidence of a systematic downturn with identifiable causes. In reality, the rise of short-form content platforms has primarily altered the way people access information, rather than signaling the erosion of reading culture itself.

Books, as cultural products, are inevitably influenced by the emergence of new content formats. However, such influence is characterized by both competition and complementarity, rather than outright displacement. Over the past five to six years, key indicators of the publishing sector—including revenue, market size, and the number of participating entities—have shown a consistent upward trend. These metrics would be unlikely to increase if the demand for reading were genuinely diminishing.

That said, it is undeniable that reading habits are becoming increasingly differentiated. Certain groups, particularly students—who are expected to engage more extensively in reading—have shown signs of reduced reading time. This trend stems not only from academic pressures but also from the growing competition posed by fast, concise, and easily accessible digital content platforms.

Conversely, many adult readers, especially working professionals and those with a strong demand for self-improvement, continue to maintain and even expand their reading habits. As such, the overall picture is not entirely negative; rather, it reflects a clear divergence among different reader groups.

There remains a fundamental misconception between two entirely distinct concepts, book production and the level of reading. The number of published titles is a tangible indicator, measurable through metrics such as the number of titles released and print runs. However, a single book may be read by multiple individuals, circulated through libraries, borrowed, or shared among readers. Therefore, it is not appropriate to infer reading levels solely from publication figures.

International experience further underscores this distinction. Many countries with relatively modest per capita publishing output are nonetheless regarded as reading societies, thanks to efficient library systems and well-established reading habits. Conversely, there are cases where high publishing volumes do not necessarily correspond to a commensurate level of reading engagement.

In Vietnam, there is still no truly accurate and reliable data on the number of books read per capita. Previous surveys have been constrained by limitations in methodology and scale, while larger-scale studies have yet to ensure adequate representativeness. To obtain credible figures, it is necessary to conduct rigorous sociological surveys with representative sampling and in-depth interviews—an undertaking that requires substantial resources.

Given these constraints, assertions that Vietnamese people “read little” based on currently available data remain insufficiently substantiated and lack strong persuasive grounding.

Books must adapt to the competition with digital content

Readers are seen browsing and reading books at a bookstore in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Technology should not be viewed as a rival to books, but rather as an extension that enhances access to knowledge and broadens the reach of reading culture.

In practice, many organizations have begun to develop integrated ecosystems encompassing printed books, audiobooks, and digital platforms, initially attracting a growing community of readers.

However, revenue from e-books has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough. Many publishers and related entities remain in the experimental phase, seeking viable and sustainable business models. The most pressing challenges continue to lie in infrastructure limitations, copyright protection, and market development.

These realities indicate that digital transformation is not merely a technological issue but a comprehensive ecosystem challenge. It requires close coordination among publishers, technology enterprises, and the education system to ensure both efficiency and sustainability.

This is an irreversible trend that should be recognized as an integral part of the broader reading ecosystem. On the positive side, reviews enable books to reach readers more quickly, particularly among younger audiences. Many individuals and content-creating groups have made serious investments in producing review content, thereby helping bring knowledge from books closer to everyday life.

However, reviews are inherently subjective experiences, while social media environments tend to amplify emotions rapidly. A book requires time, reflection, and a certain level of comprehension, yet much of today’s review content does not fully meet these conditions. As a result, assessments can become overly impressionistic and, in some cases, misleading.

The appropriate response is not to impose restrictions but to develop a well-oriented and credible information platform on books that can serve as a reliable reference point. With such a “benchmark axis” in place, review communities can continue to grow, but within a more balanced and structured ecosystem.

There are expectations to establish a unified system or platform that provides guided and trustworthy book information, enabling readers to access content in a more informed and constructive manner. In addition, review communities should continue to be encouraged while benefiting from greater support through official and reliable information sources.

A large number of students attend the launch ceremony of the 5th Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day in 2026, held in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Each year, approximately 50,000 new titles are published, placing readers in a challenging position when it comes to selecting truly engaging and valuable books. One contributing factor lies in the fact that books operate within a market-driven mechanism. As commercial products, they are subject to the laws of supply and demand, competition, and profitability. Consequently, many publishers tend to pursue “market-friendly” themes, resulting in a situation where quantity increases, but depth and distinctiveness may be lacking.

Notably, there remains a shortage of specialized publications, particularly in technical and vocational fields. These categories are highly necessary yet face significant barriers to growth due to high production costs and limited market demand.

The publishing industry operates under a socialist-oriented market economy, which necessitates respect for market principles. In this context, the role of state management is not to intervene arbitrarily but to regulate, foster a healthy competitive environment, and encourage the development of high-value publications. A balanced approach is required—ensuring sufficient quantity to sustain the market while maintaining quality to retain and expand readership.

Additionally, it is essential to cultivate reading demand from within society itself, particularly through education and vocational training. For instance, when specific professions require certifications or mandate the study of specialized materials, the demand for reading will naturally increase.

As the volume of books continues to increase, younger audiences are paradoxically facing greater challenges in selecting content that aligns with their interests and needs. In the absence of clear guidance or immediate relevance, they are more likely to shift toward short, easily digestible content on social media platforms.

The solution, therefore, does not lie in urging young people to read more but in making reading more accessible, practical, and directly beneficial. Books need to be better connected to real-life demands—particularly in education, vocational training, and everyday life—so that readers can readily perceive their value.

Books should be positioned at the center of cultural industries, serving as a foundational source for content creation and cross-sector development. A single publication can be adapted into film scripts or theatrical productions or serve as inspiration for various artistic forms. However, there remains a lack of effective mechanisms to connect publishing with other creative industries. The absence of coordinated frameworks has limited the ability to fully leverage literary works across sectors such as cinema and performing arts, Director General of the Authority of Publication, Printing and Distribution Nguyen Nguyen emphasized.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh