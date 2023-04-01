PM extends greetings to Khmer people on Chol Chnam Thmay festival

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent a letter offering greetings to Khmer ethnic people on the occasion of their traditional Chol Chnam Thmay festival 2023.



Highlighting the special importance of the New Year festival Chol Chnam Thmay, PM Chinh attributed Vietnam’s significant achievements last year partly to support and joint efforts by the people, including substantial contributions by the Khmer community.

He said ethnic minority affairs and the implementation of policies on ethnic groups have improved considerably, with a focus on accelerating the three national target programmes, especially the one on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas and the action plan for implementing the strategy for ethnic minority affairs in the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2045.

As a result, the socio-economic situation in ethnic minority and mountainous areas has been bettered.

He underlined the importance of 2023 – the second year for implementing the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, and also the first year for executing the action plan for carrying out the strategy for ethnic minority affairs, which will open up many opportunities for residents in these areas.

The PM expressed his hope that Khmer people, cadres, and monks will keep upholding their long-standing traditions, strong patriotism, solidarity, will, and self-reliance to join hands with all-level authorities and sectors to surmount difficulties and challenges while exerting efforts to achieve socio-economic development targets, guarantee defence, security and social order and safety, and enhance the great national solidarity. Concluding the letter, he wished the Khmer community good health, joy, peace, happiness, and successes in 2023.